Suits Creator Reveals ONE WORD Meghan Markle Wasn't Allowed To Say By Royal Family!

The royal family had some rules for Meghan Markle to follow — even before she was married to Prince Harry!

According to a Tuesday interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator of Suits said the British royals had some say as to what happened with Meg’s character in the show Rachel Zane. Aaron Koursh recalled the news of the now 42-year-old going from TV actor to dating a prince was something he was “excited” for — at first:

“I mean, your initial reaction is, like, ‘We’re [all] dating a prince!’”

Sadly, though, that initial reaction didn’t stick around for long. The Duchess of Sussex portrayed the feisty paralegal on the USA Network show from 2011 to 2018. She married Harry shortly after she left the show, but before she put her acting days behind her, the royals allegedly stepped in to put their foot down about some things:

“[The royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

One of these instances was when Aaron had a plan to have Rachel say the word “poppycock” as a nod to his in-laws — but Meghan’s soon-to-be in-laws weren’t on board with the idea:

“[We] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock’. [They wanted to avoid] people cutting things together, so we had to change it to ‘bulls**t’ instead of ‘poppycock’.”

He claims the royals were worried about the potential of watchers splicing the video to make it seem like the actress was saying “c*ck” instead of the full word — so they opted to have her swear instead!

The showrunner was very frustrated with the decision, too:

“…I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.”

Aaron went on to say the royal family somehow got their hands on the script in advance, but he doesn’t remember how. All he remembers is the annoyance the whole team felt when they were told what they could and couldn’t say, although he doesn’t remember who broke the news to the staff, either:

“Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it. But listen … I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody [splicing] her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.”

