Despite The Haters, Meghan Markle's Popularity As A TV Star Is Going UP!

The people have spoken, and Netflix‘s next biggest hit is… Suits.

Yes, the USA network show that ended like four years ago dropped on the streaming service on June 23, and within days it’s become one of the most streamed shows in Netflix’s history!

Breaking the one-week record for streaming time, the legal dramedy racked up 3.14 billion minutes of watch time from June 26 to July 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nothing else could compete with that number, not even the brand new seasons of The Witcher (1.31 billion minutes) or The Bear (1.01 billion minutes). Yes, viewers are spending over THREE TIMES as much time watching Suits as the Emmy darling The Bear. It’s also destroying perennial streaming favorites Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and even children’s juggernaut Bluey.

Related: Meghan ‘Furious’ After Princess Catherine Reached Out To Prince Harry, Says Royal Insider

This is a funny kind of vindication for Meghan Markle at a time when she could use any good news. On a personal level, A-lister pals like George Clooney and Posh Spice have reportedly cut ties. Her rumored political aspirations have hit a wall. And it’s been argued she’s not a bankable personality after her Spotify deal fell apart. And of course she isn’t an official part of the royal family – that’s her own doing. But the question has increasingly become, what does Meghan do now? Where does she go from here?

Maybe… back to TV? Because apparently folks are finally tuning in to that little show that lasted nine seasons but you could never find someone who watched. And they like what they see!

Have YOU watched Suits since it dropped on Netflix? Does it change how you feel about Meghan Markle? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube.]