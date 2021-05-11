Golden Globes CANCELED! Scarlett Johansson Talks 'Sexual Harassment'! Tom Cruise RETURNS HIS AWARDS!

Wow, we knew the Golden Globes were in trouble, but we didn’t expect this to ever actually happen — they might be done for good!

Over the past few months, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced accusations of corruption and racism. These aren’t new characterizations as they’ve even been mentioned in monologues by hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais. However, it was revealed earlier this year in a bombshell Los Angeles Times report that the organization had ZERO members of color out of 87. And then it came out their president sent an email saying Black Lives Matter was a terrorist organization. (Spoiler alert: It’s not. That’s a narrative pushed by people who probably need to do some soul searching to understand why it really bothers them so much.) Even the diversity consultant they hired quit in protest. So it’s gotten BAD.

On Monday, however, we were still shocked when NBC announced next year’s awards show is straight up CANCELED. Not in a Twitter way, not #canceled, we mean legit OFF.

In a surprise statement NBCUniversal left open hope for the HFPA to change its act — just not by next year:

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Wow. A year without a Golden Globes. And of course, there’s always the possibility no one will miss yet another awards show, and this cancellation will become permanent…

Man, we’ve been watching the show so long, this is kind of jaw-dropping. But you know what? We’re actually really impressed with NBC taking such a stand. And they aren’t the only ones.

Many celebs have spoken out against the HFPA over the past couple months, but most were in support of change based on what they learned. Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, spoke from personal experience, adding sexism to the mix with a new statement obtained by Variety:

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences.”

She continued by linking the name of the Globes indelibly to Harvey Weinstein, explaining:

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Ouch. ScarJo is exactly the kind of international star the Globes have historically pandered to, so it’s interesting to see how she feels about all this. But one thing she didn’t do? Return her awards. The five-time nominee may have done so if she could, but she never actually won one.

But Tom Cruise has. Three, in fact — Best Actor, Born on the Fourth of July (1989) and Jerry Maguire (1996) and Best Supporting Actor, Magnolia (1999). And if you know anything about the Mission: Impossible star’s lengthy career, it’s how important milestones like this have always been to him. He’s still never won the coveted Oscar after being nominated three times, and this might have been the closest he’ll ever get.

In spite of that, he chose on Monday to return all three in protest of the HFPA’s unacceptable conduct! Wow!

Do YOU think the HFPA will clean up its act, and we’ll get another Golden Globes? Or is the awards show gone for good??

