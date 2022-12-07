Grayson Chrisley Says He 'Didn’t Have A Choice’ About Being On Reality TV!

Grayson Chrisley is getting real about growing up on Chrisley Knows Best!

The 16-year-old child of Todd and Julie Chrisley sat down for his sister Savannah Chrisley‘s Unlocked podcast, where he opened up about being on the television series ever since it premiered on the USA Network in 2014. Something he apparently didn’t have a “choice” in doing! When asked about being filmed as a kid, Grayson shared that he didn’t “know anything different,” explaining:

“I mean, I didn’t really understand what was going on, because I was like, ‘I don’t really have a choice.’ I had fun with it because I didn’t understand it. The older I got, the more I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta do this.’”

Grayson first “thought it was cool” to appear on the show, but he eventually found that “the cool wears off a little bit.” We can imagine it gets tiring after a while – especially when the show and everything else that came with it, like social media, has consumed most of his childhood. While the teen was featured on the Chrisley Knows Best for years now, he also revealed to Savannah that he has never seen an episode – and most likely won’t ever watch one in the future:

“I don’t think it’s interesting. I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do … I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”

Fortunately for him (but unfortunately for the rest of the fam), he might not have to deal with any more episodes moving forward! Deadline reported last month that their shows Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley, and Love Limo has been axed. While USA Network has not made an official announcement yet, the outlet noted that they were renewed for a tenth season and will air only a handful of episodes for the season in 2023 since they were filmed before the trial.

This report came around when Todd and Julie both received prison time for bank fraud and tax evasion. The 53-year-old reality star was sentenced to 12 years in jail, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. The couple was also ordered to serve 16 months of probation. Understandably, their sentences make it a bit difficult for the reality show to continue. It will certainly be a different series moving forward if the network cancelled it! But if the show doesn’t get picked up for another season, we can imagine Grayson won’t be heartbroken over it based on what he said in the podcast interview!

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/YouTube, Chrisley Knows Best/YouTube]