Mother Of Todd & Julie Chrisley's Grandaughter Chloe Wants Custody Back Amid Tax Evasion Scandal!

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be headed to prison, but if they thought they’d seen the end of their legal woes, they were very wrong!

The mother of the couple’s granddaughter, Chloe, whom they currently have custody of, is now fighting for her child back! If you haven’t been keeping up, Kyle Chrisley welcomed his daughter with Angela Johnson back in 2012, but after he struggled with addiction and bipolar disorder, the soon-to-be jailbirds shared custody of the now-10-year-old with Johnson beginning in 2014. Unfortunately, by 2016, Angela lost custody of her kiddo when she was arrested for allegedly filing a false application for Medicaid assistance.

Related: Julie Is Annoyed She Lost Friends Over Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion Case

With the Chrisley Knows Best stars headed to the slammer for a combined total of 19 years, Angela is determined to get back into her child’s life. She told TMZ on Monday:

“As of right now, I haven’t filed any legal papers but I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed. So, I can go back to court to get Chloe back home.”

Interestingly, her case has been in the works for some time, but had been delayed since it was hard to figure out where it would be brought to court since the Chrisleys lived in Atlanta, Georgia before moving to Tennessee. Angela, who currently lives in South Carolina, said tearfully:

“In that time frame that Chloe’s been gone, I was talking to attorneys and we were trying to figure out which way to go about getting Chloe back home, but at the same time, it’s kinda like we were at a standstill ‘cause we were trying to figure out where we would actually end up in court because they live in like two or three different states.”

Currently, Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah Chrisley has custody of Chloe as well as her younger brother Grayson, 16, but this is a decision Angela is furious about, she added in a second video to the outlet:

“I want her home. She deserves to be home. I’ve held back for so long trying to patiently do it, and I don’t think it’s right for them to just pretend that I don’t exist. ‘Oh, we’re just going to let Savannah get her.’ It don’t make sense.”

She continued to address the custody situation, noting:

“As far as Savannah goes with Chloe, I don’t think it’s right. Because, at the end of the day, my thing is, I’m her biological mother. I was cut out of her life — I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life and they wanted me to forget about Chloe, and they wanted Chloe to forget about me like I don’t exist. So, the reason I think Chloe should be home is, I mean, she has family back home. My whole side of the family she probably won’t even remember because she’s been away for six years almost. That’s not right. First of all, a child should be with her mother […], especially if the mom hadn’t did anything for that kid to be taken.”

After insisting she never committed Medicaid fraud despite accusations otherwise, she expressed her frustration about having to have joint custody with the Chrisleys in the first placing, saying:

“I don’t understand why I had to do joint custody with Todd and Julie in the first place because it’s not like I would just keep them away from Chloe.”

Seems very messy. We cannot imagine how difficult it must have been for Angela to lose touch with her daughter like that! You can check out her tearful update (below).

As mentioned, Savannah has taken custody of her brother and niece following her parents’ verdict, she revealed on an emotional episode of her podcast, Unlocked, last month:

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family.”

She went on to call it the “hardest part” of her parents’ legal battle, sharing:

“[I’m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances. That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

It’s a lot for a 25-year-old, and likely to get more complicated as she navigates Chloe’s custody situation amid an incoming court battle! All while her parents will be in prison, too. Oof.

Related: Todd Says He Was A ‘Slave’ To Making Money Before Tax Evasion Scandal!

As we reported, Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven years in federal prison following convictions on counts related to bank fraud and tax evasion. Both of them are also set to go through 16 months of probation following their incarcerations. Yeesh. At this time, Kyle hasn’t commented on the potential child custody battle. Instead, he seemingly reacted to his parents’ trouble by sharing a bible verse on social media, which read:

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

The scripture continued:

“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

Hmm. We’ll have to wait and see if Angela ever files for custody! We hope things don’t get too complicated for Chloe’s sake!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts on this (below)!

[Image via Chrisley Knows Best/TMZ/YouTube]