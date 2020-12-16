Yum! Guess The Celeb Caught In Nature & His Birthday Suit!

Who could this comfortably nude dude be?!

Coronavirus lockdown may have most of us stuck inside, but it appears nothing can restrict this celeb! He was caught sipping in style — or lack thereof — in the great outdoors, and posted the results on Instagram.

The famous actor son of a famous actor dad has been keeping us all entertained since the ’80s, so he probably deserves to kick back and let loose… and this is PRETTY loose! You might think he shed his clothes with the snap of a finger, but that would be confusing the Oscar nominee with his biggest blockbuster role.

Guessed it yet???

The celeb is…

Josh Brolin!

The Marvel star was snapped in his birthday suit by wife Kathryn Brolin. He captioned the shot:

“At the end of the day, a life will [be] judged by how often you were naked. Nobody told [me] they meant metaphorically.”

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Apparently, taking his coffee naked is something of a habit for the 52-year-old, as it’s not the first time Kathryn has captured him in his VERY natural habitat. (See the evidence below.)

So did you guess correctly, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!!

[Image via Josh Brolin/Instagram]