The Sex Advice Gwyneth Paltrow Gave To Her Teen Children

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready and willing to field any sex-related questions her teen children may have!

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Goop founder revealed that she gave sex advice to her two children, 15-year-old son Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple, to help guide them as they explore the rocky waters of adolescence — and, tbh, it’s pretty solid.

Sharing the same wisdom with the outlet, she said:

“Stay really close to your own truth. I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself.”

Gwynny went on to say that she’ll “encourage” her children, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin, to “really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place.”

And while the actress didn’t have to lecture her teens about the birds and the bees in general, she said her kids know they can come to her with any questions about sex.

The 49-year-old continued:

“I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal.”

We think it’s safe to assume that Gwynny’s offer also stands for her two teen step children, Brody and Isabella, who joined the family when she married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

On The Goop Podcast in March, Paltrow admitted that she initially had “no idea” what to do as a new step mom, sharing:

“I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine. It’s funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S**t, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?’ … It’s been a really interesting challenge for me, and I love them… I’ve learned so much about myself through the process.”

