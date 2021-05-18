Goop’s Vagina Candle Is ‘Inherently Dangerous’?! Gwyneth Paltrow’s Company SUED For Exploding Product!

Well, talk about a climax!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop is being sued after one of their infamous vagina-scented candles allegedly exploded! According to TMZ on Tuesday, the lawsuit comes from a Texas man named Colby Watson who just filed a class-action lawsuit against the high-profile company.

Via legal docs, Colby stated that he purchased the viral product in January, but didn’t use it until February. At the time of the incident, he insisted the 10.5 ounce candle was placed on a level nightstand away from other objects. Windows were closed and there was no draft in the bedroom either. After enjoying the sent of vagina for “an estimated three hours or less,” Watson got the ultimate shock when the $75 candle burst into high flames and EXPLODED.

Related: Gwyneth’s Staff ACTUALLY SMELLED HER VAGINA To Make THAT Infamous Candle

The filing also stated that the room filled with smoke, and that a black ring-shaped burn was left on his nightstand. In images shared with the outlet, the candle is shown black and charred as well. Check out the evidence (HERE).

It should definitely be noted that Goop actually warns users not to burn the candle for more than two hours at a time — but the Texan doesn’t think this “limited warning” is sufficient enough to protect customers. While it appears nobody was actually hurt in the supposed explosion, Colby argued that the Goop product could cause serious injuries, thus referring to the vagina house decor as “inherently dangerous.”

The customer is currently putting together a class seeking damages of over $5 million!! On this breach of warranty and products liability lawsuit, a representative for Goop told TMZ:

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle— has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

$5 million does seem like a bit much!! But surprisingly, Colby’s not the first to claim the candle exploded. A woman in the UK previously shared hers blew up in her home and “could have burned the place down.” 50-year-old Jody Thompson told The Sun in January:

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Related: Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Getting Injured On Set!

Goop did not make a public statement on the reporting at the time, though we did notice the product page added a warning — perhaps the very one Colby’s calling out now. Inneresting! It also seems both parties acquired their candles around the same time frame, so could that mean there was a bad batch?! Somebody better make sure Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian don’t experience an orgasmic explosion with their very own candle!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think this lawsuit stands a chance? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ellen DeGeneres Show/Karyn Bosnak/YouTube]