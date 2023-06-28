Seeing Double? Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Looks Just Like Dad Chris Martin In New Photo -- LOOK!

Gwyneth Paltrow’s son is growing up fast — and starting to look more and more like his father, Chris Martin!

On Tuesday, the Goop founder showed off her time in Milan, Italy, where she and Moses Martin are currently enjoying a little getaway.

She kicked off the photo dump with a pic of her ex-husband Chris Martin performing with his band Coldplay. Then she shared a photo of herself and the 17-year-old standing side by side — and OMG! He looks SO MUCH like his pops these days!

In the photo, the mother-son duo stands straight and looks at the camera with neutral expressions. Moses wears a blue shirt with a black tie and matching black shorts with long socks. His momma wore a white and red striped shirt with white shorts. Ch-ch-check it out!

And just for reference, here’s Chris and Moses side-by-side!

See the resemblance?!

We love a celeb lookalike! The genes run strong in this family! As Moses starts to get older, he’s beginning to look exactly like the musician. Don’t ya think?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram & Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]