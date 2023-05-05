Watch Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple React To Mom's Sex Confessions On Call Her Daddy!

LOLz!! Gwyneth Paltrow spilled all her sex secrets on Call Her Daddy earlier this week — and her daughter had to hear everything!

In a hilarious TikTok video posted by the podcast’s account on Thursday, it turns out 18-year-old Apple Martin was in the room the entire time her momma was sharing details about her sex life with exes Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, and even Apple’s father Chris Martin! Um, this sounds like every teen’s worst nightmare. LMFAO!

In the video, the teen stood off to the side of the set cringing with her ears covered. The caption teased:

“When your literal mom goes on call her daddy “

Ch-ch-check it out!

Hah! Host Alex Cooper also shared the video on her Instagram, writing:

“LMAOO ily Apple thanks for supporting the show… and your mom on this ep .”

In the episode, the Goop founder revealed who she’d “f**k, marry, or kill” and which of her exes was better in bed. You can hear it all HERE! Reactions? Can you imagine having to hear this if it was your mom???

