Gypsy Rose Blanchard Can No Longer See Ex-Boyfriend -- But Was Courted By LOTS Of Men In Prison?!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be free, but she still has to follow a ton of rules during her parole.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 32-year-old has been banned from having any form of communication with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, with whom she conspired to have her mother Dee Dee killed. This includes not being able to email, text, write, or communicate with him through any third party. He’s serving life in prison for first-degree murder, with no option for parole.

The good news is she is now home in Louisiana with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she met after he sent her a letter in prison, and she’s not on house arrest! So, they can take full advantage of this new chapter of their lives. However, she will have to find time to complete an outpatient mental health program.

Related: Paralympian Oscar Pistorius Out On Parole – Details

Speaking of her flourishing love life, despite being locked away, everyone wanted a piece of Gypsy, apparently!

In a sneak peek of her upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which begins streaming on Friday night, the Released author revealed she had tons of guys lining up to be with her! She dished in a clip shared with TMZ:

“I have so many men that try to date me, or write to me, or try to hit on me. But nothing and no one is gonna ever compare to the relationship that I have with Ryan.”

Who knew someone who orchestrated her mother’s murder would be such a catch?!

Despite having to wade through lots of options, she seems thrilled with Ryan! The two have publicly praised each other on social media with Gypsy crediting him for “rocking my world every night” since her release, insisting that “the D is fire.” LOLz! See her gush about her beau (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reactions?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube]