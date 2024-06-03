Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sues True Crime Blogger -- Who Claims The Murder Was NOT What Everyone Thinks!

If anyone is going to profit from the Gypsy Rose Blanchard, it’s going to be her! That’s why she’s slammed a true crime influencer with a HEFTY lawsuit!

On Monday, Rolling Stone obtained some legal docs the 32-year-old and her fam filed against a blogger named April Johns — AKA Franchesca “Fancy” Macelli. The suit, filed last month, accuses the defendant of fraud, breach of contract, defamation, and more surrounding an alleged deal where Gypsy signed over her life story rights to the influencer. Hmm…

The docs claim back in 2017, while the Louisiana native was still in prison for her role in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, Macelli promised to “produce media projects on Gypsy’s behalf” with her production company Mad Ginger Entertainment. After signing this deal, the suit says, the Blanchard family started giving tons of information away to the blogger in order for her to start working on these projects. They claim to have handed over things like personal documents, case evidence, family photos, crime scene photos, police videos, court transcripts, and even Gypsy’s own private medical records.

Come 2019, the fam says Macelli didn’t do anything with all the information she was given — so naturally they wanted out of the contract. They didn’t renew their deal with the true crime fanatic because of her “failure to secure any media projects or produce any marketable content”. They also claim she was “confrontational” and had an issue with Gypsy’s then-fiancée Ken Urker. It wasn’t until after they broke up that things finally got a little better.. for a while…

The Blanchards claim after Urker was out of the picture, Macelli “produced content sporadically about Gypsy” on social media. But they say she got “more focused on” the “falling out” she had with the family and said they were “hiding things” about the case.

After Gypsy got released, things took another turn. Court docs allege around October 2023 Macelli’s content about the convicted murderer became “more pointed and caustic” as well as drew in some mega bucks due to monetization on her accounts.

The lawsuit claims Macelli started sharing all that sensitive info the Blanchards handed over years ago — including Gypsy’s private medical records, family phone numbers, and photos of Dee Dee’s body. Ouch! The blogger is also being accused of making “repeated accusations” against the family, claiming they were “stalking her and encouraging people to stalk and harass her” without giving any sort of proof. That’s where the defamation accusation comes in, we guess.

And if that wasn’t enough, the suit is also accusing Macelli of ruining the Lifetime star’s reputation intentionally. Legal docs claim she said at one point:

“I’m so sick of Gypsy… Like I honestly want to bury her so far down a rabbit hole and I think if I dig enough I could make her look so f**king bad.”

The family also goes on to say in the filings Macelli claimed Gypsy’s stepmom Kristy Blanchard “sold you f**king Munchausen by proxy.” In other words, that was all an act! She says the murder had nothing to do with the syndrome by which Dee Dee abused Gypsy:

“It ain’t f**king medical child abuse. We’ve been had. F**k it Bitch. Sue me.”

WHOA!

By February of this year, the Blanchards sent a cease and desist, telling her to take down what she’d already posted and “immediately stop creating content and saying false, defamatory, and harassing things”. But that didn’t seem to deter Macelli, as the legal docs claim she posted a YouTube video days later calling Gypsy “dangerous” and a “deviant” while adding she could “bury that bitch” if she looked into the case more.

No wonder Gypsy and her family are pissed! They’re suing the content creator for fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, defamation, and false light. They’re seeking unspecified damages, as well as injunctive relief to get Macelli to stop posting content about Gypsy.

Wow… a LOT to take in. And very, very messy. What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

