Hailey and Justin Bieber really do make a gorgeous couple.

Mrs. Bieber was sleek AF in her black Saint Laurent gown, while her pop star husband decided to rock his own brand, La Maison Drew via Drew House.

Related: Billie Eilish Is The Moment At 2021 Met Gala

Ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]