Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Is The Moment At The 2021 Met Gala!

Billie Eilish Met Gala 2021

2021 brought out a new era for Billie Eilish — and that meant a newer, more mature look!

She kept with that theme at the 2021 Met Gala, going full glam to please the fashion gods. And oh bébé, did she deliver!

Video: Billie Eilish Shares Racy Wardrobe Malfunction!!

Ch-ch-check out Billie’s marvelous tribute to American icon Marilyn Monroe (below)!

Oscar de la Renta at its best!!

When asked what her ultimate inspiration for the entire look was, she got real and said the classic holiday Barbie doll! Ha! Love her.

[Image via Instagram/Andres Otero/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 13, 2021 15:51pm PDT

Share This