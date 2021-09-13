Billie Eilish Is The Moment At The 2021 Met Gala!

2021 brought out a new era for Billie Eilish — and that meant a newer, more mature look!

She kept with that theme at the 2021 Met Gala, going full glam to please the fashion gods. And oh bébé, did she deliver!

Video: Billie Eilish Shares Racy Wardrobe Malfunction!!

Ch-ch-check out Billie’s marvelous tribute to American icon Marilyn Monroe (below)!

#MetGala co-chair and all-round icon @BillieEilish brings a touch of femme fatale with a spectacular Marilyn Monroe-inspired train by @OscardelaRenta. See the full gallery of stand-out red carpet looks here. https://t.co/mJ7nD5aLTK pic.twitter.com/SZS96OL35F — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 13, 2021

Oscar de la Renta at its best!!

When asked what her ultimate inspiration for the entire look was, she got real and said the classic holiday Barbie doll! Ha! Love her.

[Image via Instagram/Andres Otero/WENN]