Pregnant Halsey & Baby Daddy Alev Aydin Have 'Spoken About Marriage'!

Could Halsey’s baby daddy become her future husband!? It’s not totally off the table!

As we reported, the Bad at Love singer announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin on Instagram in January, showing her followers a set of bare baby bump photos. Now, as the 26-year-old prepares to embark on a new chapter of her life, she’s apparently reevaluating some traditions that had little importance to her: specifically, the institution of marriage!

A source explained to Us Weekly that the Grammy nominee used to view becoming Mr. and Mrs. as “just a title,” but has recently had a change of heart about getting hitched, sharing:

“She wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant.”

And while she might not be rushing down the aisle anytime soon, the New Jersey native and her 37-year-old boyfriend have “spoken about marriage” as a possibility someday, according to the insider!

The confidant noted that the couple’s mainly “focusing on [Halsey’s] pregnancy” for now, though, adding:

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever. At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

Well, that’s what really matters!

Although she might not have planned this particular route on the road to motherhood, the Graveyard songstress is “over the moon” about starting this next chapter with the screenwriter. The insider added:

“She loves Alev and thinks he is a beautiful person.”

AH-Mazing!

The momma-to-be previously opened up about her work-life balance in an interview with Byrdie, telling the outlet that she’s thought more about starting a family as she gets closer to her 30th birthday. She mused:

“Approaching that 30 benchmark, it’s like, ‘OK, what do I want to accomplish in my career? And [don’t I] want to start a family?’ People are going to be like, ‘She cares so much about her career, she’s going to die alone.’ Or if you decide to get married or start a family, people are like, ‘She really could have been something if she would have just focused on her career.’ Everyone has a specific opinion about what you do by the time you hit a certain age.”

Sounds like momma knows exactly what she’s doing, if you ask us!

