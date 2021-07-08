Damn! Halsey DARES Instagram To Censor Her Bare Breast As New Album Details Make Fans Wonder If She Already Gave Birth!

Wow, Halsey is not playing around with her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

First off, we mean — that title. Second, we learned last week gurl was getting Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor to produce, which should lead to a very different sound than we’re used to.

And on Wednesday she revealed the release date, the concept, and, well, her boob. She wrote on her Instagram:

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”

Childbirth? Wait, did Halsey give birth to her baby and not tell anyone?? No, it doesn’t look like it — because the album cover she’s showing off was clearly taken long before now, as she is VERY pregnant while unveiling it at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art.

The 26-year-old posted the NSFW cover of the album, a recreation of the 15th century Jean Fouquet painting Virgin and Child Surrounded By Angels (above, inset), in which she stands in for the Madonna, baring a single breast, on her IG. She wrote:

“It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”

OK, obviously we are SO into the new direction, the concept, the beauty of it, everything.

However, we have to point out how gurl is flagrantly daring IG to censor her. The company is infamously prudish and typically cracks down quickly on any semblance of a female nipple. But Halsey is not just showing hers outright in this artistic way, she’s also explaining why it’s a culturally important image! She writes:

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

Well said! And now if IG deletes it, they look so bad! Well, worse.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s the cover for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, out August 27!

Are YOU excited for Halsey’s new concept album??

