Halsey Insists She ‘Shared Everything’ About Lucky With Britney Spears Before Its Release Amid Legal Scare!

Halsey is speaking out after all the not so Lucky Britney Spears controversy.

Last week, the Bad At Love singer established her return to music with her new song Lucky, which interpolates Britney’s 2000 song of the same title. If you haven’t listened to it yet, the 29-year-old tackles how truly lucks she feels to still be alive amid all her health issues. You can watch the music video (below):

After it went live, Britney’s X (Twitter) account posted a scathing message about how it illustrates her in an “ignorant” and “superficial” way, going as far as to threaten legal action. Shortly after that, however, the post was deleted and Britney, herself, came forward insisting it wasn’t her who published the threat. She wrote:

“Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!”

Halsey responded with love to the post, and is now talking even more about the behind-the-scenes truths of her new single. During an interview with BBC Radio 1 on Thursday, the mom of one revealed Brit was very much in the loop during the whole creative process! She said:

“I shared everything with her every step of the way, down from like the first demo of the song. And I sent her like a shot for shot treatment of the music video, just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it.”

Wow! If that’s the case, then it CERTAINLY couldn’t have been Britney who posted that original legal threat, right? Because in that post, whoever published it clearly seemed surprised by the video — but here Halsey is saying the Toxic singer got hear and see the song and video every step of the way!

It’s good to see the Without Me singer put all the manufactured drama to rest! Earlier this week she admitted how she actually has “regret” returning to music because of how mean fans can be, so she’s clearly not in the business of staying quiet! And in reality, it sounds like she and Britney actually got along quite well!

During the interview, Halsey revealed:

“Also we traded merch. She sent me like Lucky merch for the Lucky anniversary and I sent her some stuff.”

Speaking on Britney’s support, she added:

“It’s definitely a pinch-me thing, I didn’t even know she knew who I was kinda, and so every day I’m kinda just looking around like, ‘There’s a six-year-old girl in my heart that’s freaking out.’”

So wholesome!

In a separate interview with Capital Breakfast promoting the song, the Be Kind singer doubled down, confirming she “got the blessing from Britney and Max Martin, who was involved in the original version of the song” to interpolate it.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

