Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins' Final Words After Rust Set Accidental Shooting Have Been Revealed

More information continues to come out about the tragic accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico-based set of the western movie Rust.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published an in-depth piece on some of the final moments of Hutchins’ life. As we’ve been reporting, she was accidentally shot and killed earlier this month with a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin while the cast and crew were rehearsing for what was supposed to be a shoot-out scene in a church.

Related: Baldwin Speaks Out Publicly On Halyna Hutchins’ ‘One In A Trillion’ Accidental Death

According to the Times, Hutchins had the wherewithal to speak to a boom operator immediately after being struck by the bullet that Baldwin had unknowingly fired.

Per the report, her final words were actually a reply to what the boom operator said to her as the incident occurred, and after he had seen the soon-to-be fatal injury that she sustained.

The talented young filmmaker said (below):

“That was no good. That was no good at all.”

At that point, someone else shouted for a medic and help rushed to her aid. Hutchins apparently stumbled back and fell into the arms of a gaffer, as well as those of director Joel Souza. Of course, Souza was also injured by the fired bullet.

According to the Times, Souza said “something along the lines of” this comment (below):

“What the f**k was that? That burns!”

And Baldwin, also understandably shocked and trying to process what had happened seconds before, added:

“What the f**k just happened?”

We can’t even imagine what this must have been like on set.

Related: Halyna’s Grieving Husband Spoke With Baldwin After The Fatal Shot

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Baldwin really didn’t expect the gun to have any live rounds or projectiles inside.

In fact, immediately prior to the shooting, during blocking for their rehearsal, Alec was reportedly handed the gun by assistant director Dave Halls, who had declared that the gun was “cold.” At that point, while discussing his on-camera movements with the film crew, the 30 Rock star reportedly said:

“So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it out and go, ‘Bang!'”

And then, of course, tragedy struck.

Reports have previously come out suggesting that Halls and others on set did not definitively check the gun to make sure there was no ammunition inside at the time of the rehearsal. Ugh…

Authorities in Santa Fe continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and, per TMZ, “have not ruled out criminal charges against anyone.”

Baldwin, who spoke to the paparazzi earlier and confirmed he was cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office, has since gone to Vermont with his family to grieve and recover from this tragedy in privacy.

We can’t even begin to imagine how devastated Baldwin — and the rest of those on the Rust set — must be after this. Such a terrible tragedy.

[Image via Halyna Hutchins/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]