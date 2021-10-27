Alec Baldwin Feeling 'Shame And Depression' & 'Trying To Make Amends' After RustShooting

Alec Baldwin is struggling to come to terms with the Rust shooting.

The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins due to unclear circumstances surrounding a prop gun was an unthinkable tragedy, so it’s hard to imagine how Alec is coping as the person who fired the shot. Authorities have cautioned that it will take time to investigate exactly what happened on set of the Western that led to the fatal accident. But nothing will change the fact Alec pulled the trigger.

In the meantime, the actor is reportedly “canceling projects” and taking a step back in the wake of the horrific incident. A source for Us Weekly revealed:

“Alec is still absolutely devastated. His shame and depression comes in waves. … Alec is trying to make this mistake right. When he’s not stricken with grief, he’s trying to make amends.”

In a statement following the shooting, the 30 Rock alum said that he was “in touch with [Halyna’s] husband, offering my support to him and his family.” But as he works to make amends personally, there are still possible legal consequences in his future, as criminal charges are reportedly “on the table.”

David Ring, a Los Angeles trial attorney, told People that it was unlikely that the 63-year-old would be found to “have criminal culpability” in the case. (After all, he was told that the prop being handed to him was a “cold gun,” AKA unloaded.) However, his role as a producer might complicate matters, Ring noted:

“There’s certainly a chance that the authorities say this was such a dangerous operation that whoever’s in charge, including the producer, are somehow criminally liable. That’s a much more difficult case to prove. We’re talking about intent.”

Baldwin is one of six producers listed on the film. Though he is an “executive producer,” often merely a vanity title given to film stars, for Rust that was apparently not the case. The actor reportedly developed the project with director Joel Souza (who was also injured in the shooting) and even has a story credit. Still, as an exec producer it’s unlikely he was in charge in any way of day-to-day production decisions.

However, Ring predicted the It’s Complicated star would still probably be named in a wrongful death lawsuit, which has “a much lower standard than a criminal case” to prove negligence.

Meanwhile, the Us insider shared:

“Hilaria is his rock throughout all of this. She’s been by his side, taking care of him and the kids. This has been a grueling week for the entire family.”

The mother of six released her own statement regarding the tragedy involving her husband, posting to Instagram:

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

This incident will no doubt have a profound impact on their family, as well as so many people connected to Rust. We continue to keep Halyna’s family in our thoughts at this difficult time.

