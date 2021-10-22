Halyna Hutchins’ Grieving Husband Spoke With Alec Baldwin Following Fatal Gunshot -- Here’s What He Said

This has to be one of the most difficult conversations anyone could have.

The world is mourning the untimely death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was struck by a “projectile” after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust on Thursday. However, no one has felt the pain of this loss more than her family. A day after losing the love of his life, Halyna’s newly widowed husband Matthew Hutchins is speaking out about the tragedy. The father of the couple’s 8-year-old son Andros told Insider:

“I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation.”

Of course not. The lawyer has yet to go into much detail about the medical emergency or the investigation currently taking place, saying simply:

“I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic.”

He added:

“I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

That time may never come. And that would be fine, too.

Matthew has been in touch with Alec Baldwin, who fired the gun in the tragic incident. He told DailyMail.com on Friday:

“I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive.”

Alec shared similar sentiments in his first public statement on the incident (below):

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

It seems like this was a complete accident that had nothing to do with the actor’s actions, so we’re sure the trauma is weighing heavily on him — as it probably should for all involved in the production. No one should lose their life just doing their job on a film set. We hope the entire Rust cast and crew will rally around Halyna’s family in this heartbreaking time.

