'I Did Not Kill Her': Harmony Montgomery's Father Swears His Innocence In Unrelated Court Hearing

Harmony Montgomery‘s father is still maintaining his innocence…

Four years after the disappearance and horrific death of the 5-year-old, Adam Montgomery is still claiming he’s not guilty… of that crime anyway. On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old reported to court in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire to receive his sentence for a firearm case — completely unrelated to Harmony — but he brought up the tragic death of his daughter, anyway.

Right before he was sentenced for his charges, Montgomery made one final plea to Judge Amy Messer to “not consider” anything related to his upcoming trial:

“The only consideration I ask of you this morning is for you not to consider anything as it related to the case regarding my daughter, Harmony. I did not kill my daughter Harmony, and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims.”

He went on to claim he’d use his prison time to work on addiction recovery, while once again reiterating his claims that he had nothing to do with his little girl’s death:

“You probably won’t believe me if I tell you, but I did not wake up one morning and choose to become an addict. I don’t want to be an addict, and I will spend my time in prison utilizing it to the best of my abilities to change things about myself. I could’ve had a meaningful life, but I blew that opportunity through drugs, but I love my daughter unconditionally, and I did not kill her.”

The charges he faced were related to a stolen AR-15 rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun police found in his possession in the course of the investigation into Harmony. He was convicted on June 8 of being a career criminal and this week was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars for each firearm, as well as seven and a half to 15 years on both of his theft charges. Judge Messer assured him the tough sentencing had nothing to do with his upcoming trial regarding the death of Harmony. We guess it means he’ll be off the streets no matter what the result of that case.

Decades in prison at the minimum. And he hasn’t even gone to court for his alleged involvement with his daughter’s brutal fate yet…

He pleaded not guilty at the time of his charges for second-degree murder, and that trial is set to officially begin later this year in November. Even if he’s proven innocent in that case, though, he’s still going to be spending a long time behind bars…

