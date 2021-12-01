Yikes! Harry Hamlin Reveals He’s 'Glad' Amelia & Scott Disick Broke Up!

Speaking out!

During their 11-month relationship, Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick‘s fans were dying to know what her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, really thought about the couple (especially because of the large age gap). At the time, the fam remained fairly tight-lipped — and mostly neutral — but not anymore!

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Harry was asked what he thought tore the lovers apart ahead of their September breakup and how he felt about the relationship — both questions he had no problem answering this time around!

Getting candid, the 70-year-old actor mused:

“Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo. I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Oof! That sounds a lot like momma Lisa’s reaction, too! Guess he wasn’t parent-approved after all.

As Perezcious readers know, the 20-year-old called things off with the 38-year-old after some scandalous leaked Instagram messages went viral, in which Scott allegedly made comments about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s PDA-filled romance with Travis Barker. The whole thing was messy AF! But the young model took the high road, never fully addressing the reason for the split (other than some cryptic posts), so no wonder fans are trying to get the scoop from her pops!

See him navigate those tough questions in real-time (below)!

Thoughts?? Did you always suspect Harry and Lisa didn’t ship their daughter with Disick? Or is this a surprise?

