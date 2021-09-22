Amelia Hamlin SHADES Scott Disick With New Cryptic Instagram Post!

Amelia Hamlin has more to say about her sudden Scott Disick breakup, but in classic fashion, she’s saying it via a cryptic Instagram upload!

On Wednesday, the model added a quote to her IG Story that seems to hint at her breakup with the Talentless founder. Just two weeks after the couple split, she shared:

“The longer you entertain what’s not for you, the longer you postpone what is. Read that again.”

Damn!! It may be someone else’s quote, but she is NOT holding back in applying it to her own situation!

As fans know, the duo broke up following Scott’s alleged leaked DMs in which he was caught hating on his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker. To make things more awkward, they were leaked by her other ex Younes Bendjima.

Just days after the proof that Scott was still getting hot and bothered by his baby momma’s love life, Amelia officially called it quits. And since then, the 20-year-old and her famous momma Lisa Rinna have teased fans with SO many cryptic posts about the 38-year-old.

See the latest upload (below)!

Is this another (not so) subtle jab at Disick?? And if so, what does it mean? Has Hamlin already found what is for her — i.e., another lover? Maybe she has her eyes on someone new? Let use know your best guesses in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Scott Disick/Instagram]