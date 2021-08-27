Amelia Hamlin Responds Publicly To Mom Lisa Rinna's 'Why The F**k Is It Scott Disick' Comment, And...

Amelia Hamlin is seeking out some support from the entertainment world — because she’s sure not getting it at home!

On Thursday, Paper Magazine stepped up and defended the 20-year-old model amid major drama between her boyfriend Scott Disick and her mom, Lisa Rinna. But is this the kind of support Amelia really needs right now or is it just meaningless words meant for internet clout?!

As you’ll no doubt recall, on Wednesday night’s new episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ever-controversial reality TV momma slammed Scott’s existence in her youngest daughter’s life.

After complimenting older daughter Delilah‘s choice of mate (Love Island alum Eyal Booker), Lisa acknowledged that she and hubby Harry Hamlin were ready to accept one potential upcoming marriage between the two offspring:

“Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now. Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?! Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?”

Yeah… Not exactly a great endorsement for the Flip It Like Disick star!

But at least someone is on his (or, really, Amelia’s) side?

Ch-ch-check out this photo posted new to Paper Magazine‘s Instagram account on Thursday, in which Amelia is very much channeling her momma’s legendary look while receiving “support” from the outlet in the caption:

Wow!

A “Freaky Friday” transformation from daughter to mother, indeed! But beyond the RHOBH-inspired look, the post clearly meant something more to the youngest Hamlin!

In the comments, she dropped this statement along with a crying emoji and a heart emoji:

“ugh, love the support”

Sounds like she needs all the help she can get after going against Rinna’s wishes by dating a reality TV veteran almost twice her age! (Instead of, uhhhh, Harry Styles!)

Of course, no matter what Lisa may think — or say — about the couple’s relationship, Scott and Amelia are low-key coming up on one full year together here in another few weeks. And dare we say, they’ve been consistently good together from all that we can see?!

We certainly understand the RHOBH star’s hesitations based on major age differences, Scott’s long-lasting party-boy reputation, and the fact that he’s at an objectively different place in his life with three kids being co-parented by ex Kourtney Kardashian. Those are definitely complications that a 20-year-old doesn’t always consider!

But with every month that passes and these two stick by each other’s side and grow closer together, like… what else can you do but let ’em be?!

Are we right about letting love blossom, Perezcious readers?? Or should Lisa be doing more than just talking about former boy band members to try to get her daughter away from Lord Disick?!

Sound OFF with your take on this potential family rift down in the comments (below)…

[Image via DJDM/WENN/Avalon]