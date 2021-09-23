Scott Disick Reached Out To Amelia Hamlin After Their Breakup -- And It Didn't Go Well!

Scott Disick has some regrets about how everything went down with Amelia Hamlin!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently isn’t completely at ease with where he and the 20-year-old model left things after splitting in an abrupt, very public way earlier this month.

Now, according to a source close to the ex-couple, it turns out that the 38-year-old father apparently reached out to his ex “a few times” (!!!) in the hopes of connecting again to salvage their romance — or, at least, to get some closure.

The insider explained (below):

“He does miss her a lot and regrets what went down in their final days of the relationship.”

Yeah, no kidding!

He came across pretty badly in those last few days after he was publicly outed by male model Younes Bendjima over his mean-spirited comments about baby momma Kourtney Kardashian‘s red-hot romance with new BF Travis Barker.

In turn, then, it was no real surprise how both Kourtney and Amelia quickly became fed up with Scott’s direct message antics, leading quickly to the end of his relationship with Harry Hamlin‘s daughter.

It all happened so fast, at least publicly, that we can definitely understand why Scott feels the way he does. But it doesn’t sound like he can change it! That very same insider is also noting that Amelia is not in a forgiving mood, even as Scott has apparently tried to reach out to her recently.

But Lisa Rinna‘s girl is NOT taking the bait! The source explained the whole situation super succinctly:

“Amelia is definitely done with him.”

Yikes!

Sorry ’bout it, Scott, but Amelia has moved on! And she’s looking better than ever while doing it, BTW!

The confidant explained more of her thought process through it all, too:

“She’s fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him. Amelia feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders. She is thriving right now and is focused on her career.”

Ooof.

Any time you start seeing stuff like “a weight has been lifted off her shoulders” after a breakup, you know she’s never going to come back to you, dude! Just saying!

What do U make of the fallout between Amelia and Scott on this one, Perezcious readers?! Are you surprised the model has cut bait so quickly?? Or are you more surprised Scott is still lingering and apparently waiting for a possible reconciliation?! Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

