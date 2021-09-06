Amelia Hamlin Is 'Very Disappointed' In Scott Disick And Reportedly Debating Whether To End Things

Amelia Hamlin is figuring out whether it’d be best to cut her losses at this point, or if her relationship with Scott Disick is salvageable amid his ongoing Instagram direct message drama involving baby momma Kourtney Kardsahian and her ex, model Younes Bendjima.

As we’ve been previously reporting all week, Amelia is not at all happy with Scott after his DMs to Younes about Kourtney’s Italian vacation PDA with Travis Barker were released earlier this week. And now, we’re hearing from a new source that the Flip It Like Disick star’s relationship may be in far greater peril than we ever thought possible.

Related: Travis And Kourtney Double Down On PDA After Scott’s Initial Shady Call-Out!

On Monday afternoon, a source spoke to E! News about Amelia’s current thought process. As you’ll recall, just hours ago, an insider spoke out about how the duo had hit a rough patch and were trying to work through things.

Well now, it sounds like things are taking a step towards breakup, because this new insider had some very jaw-dropping claims to be made about the Flip It Like Disick star and his current status with the 20-year-old model!

The source revealed that Amelia is “very disappointed” in Scott, and that she’s already “let him know it.” The info goes further than that, too (below):

“They needed a break from one another, that was clear, They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”

WOW!!!

That’s not a good sign for the future of the couple’s relationship.

And while the Talentless founder has yet to publicly address the Younes Bendjima DM and all the fallout that has come from that, it sounds like he knows he f**ked up. A separately source close to the reality TV star previously told E! News as much, saying Scott was “mortified” by what he allegedly sent Younes and adding:

“He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message.”

Yeah, something like that.

Above all, though, it comes back to Kourtney and Travis — and Scott is truly bitter about them working out when he wasn’t able to fix things with his baby momma.

Related: Amelia Responds Publicly To Mom Lisa Rinna’s Criticism Of Scott Disick, And…

From the prior source:

“Scott is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors, he will always have regrets about their relationship and why it didn’t work out.”

Oof.

No wonder Amelia contemplating whether it’s time to move on!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is the writing on the wall here, or what?? Sound OFF with your take on these two down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Instagram]