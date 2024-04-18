Harry Potter Star Warwick Davis' Wife Of 33 Years Has Died

Warwick Davis’ wife has sadly passed away.

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old, who’s starred in tons of fan favorite films from Star Wars to Harry Potter, announced that his wife of 33 years Samantha Davis and “favorite human” passed away last month. He told BBC in a statement:

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.”

That is so incredibly heartbreaking. She was just 53.

The two met all the way back in 1988 on the set of Willow, where Warwick starred in as the titular character. They’ve been together since they were so young… Basically their entire adult lives! So sad…

Warwick remembers his late love as his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career.” He told the outlet:

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life, she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

Poor guy…

The pair share two children, son Harrison and daughter Annabelle, who shared their own kind words:

“Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we’re honored to have received a love like hers.”

Awww. Warwick added:

“With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.”

The Life Is Short star confirmed that in recent years Samantha’s health and mobility had declined, but that she was “determined that it would not impact her quality of life.” He added:

“She was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear.”

Our hearts are with the Davis family. Rest in peace, Samantha.

[Images via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube & Luke Hannaford/WENN]