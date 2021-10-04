Hayden Panettiere Shares Cute New Look On Instagram After SIX MONTHS Off Social Media!

Hayden Panettiere is checking in!

The actress has spent quite a bit of time away from social media lately. Her last post was in April, in support of the documentary Secrets of the Whales. It’s been a tumultuous few years for Hayden, so naturally, fans have been curious as to what she’s been up to.

Over the weekend, the Heroes alum gave followers a peek behind the curtain with her Instagram first post in six months!!!

In the photo, she showed off a fresh fall cut outside the Pink Cheeks Salon in Sherman Oaks, California. She captioned the shot:

“My go to place since I was a teenager! Cindy’s the owner and my go to girl! Her girls and Cindy herself always make me feel fresh, new and beautiful every time I see them! They’re my secret weapon.”

Looking good, Hayden!

In the past, the 32-year-old had used her page to promote important messages — most significantly, speaking out against her ex Brian Hickerson and advocating for other victims of domestic abuse.

However, in July, she was spotted hanging out with Brian shortly after his release from prison. At the time, he told E! News they were “working on a friendship,” adding:

“We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That’s exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do.”

Well, Brian aside, Hayden looks happy and healthy in her new ‘gram, which we love to see. Social media breaks are always good, but we look forward to hearing more from her in the future!

