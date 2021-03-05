Kate Bosworth Shares ADORABLE Remember The Titans Throwback Photo With Hayden Panettiere!

Such baby faces!

Kate Bosworth just sent us back in time with an adorable photo of her and her co-star Hayden Panettiere on the set of the 2000 hit drama Remember the Titans!

When filming the high school football movie about real life coach Herman Boone (played by the talented Denzel Washington), Bosworth was just 17, and the child star, who’s gone on to perform in hits like Nashville and Heroes, was only 11!

The 31-year-old actress captioned the sweet throwback:

“9-12-99 #rememberthetitans #tbt (another gem from mom 🙂

It really is a gem!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Aww!

It’s crazy to see how far these women have come since their time together on this iconic sports film! Who’s in for a movie marathon now? We’re in the mood to reminisce…

[Image via Kate Bosworth/Hayden Panettiere/Instagram]