Hayden Panettiere Reconnecting With Abusive Ex Brian Hickerson -- Just Months After He Was Released From Jail!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A year after Hayden Panettiere so confidently blazed a trail for victims of domestic abuse by admitting the violence she endured while in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, the Nashville alum is reportedly “working on a friendship” with him… All this, shortly after his prison release two months ago!

E! News got the exclusive scoop from Brian himself, who explained a Saturday night dinner the former couple was caught sharing in West Hollywood. According to an eyewitness, Hayden and Brian were spotted drinking and line dancing, which raised concerns for many reasons.

For starters, the actress came forward with a massive amount of allegations against Hickerson last year, including many felony charges pertaining to domestic violence and assault. In April, he opted to plea no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. A month later, he entered jail to complete a 45 day sentence for these charges. He was released later that same month, according to reports.

But there’s even more cause for alarm…

Following Brian’s arrest last July, the Heroes star committed to working on her sobriety so she could be the best possible mother to her 6-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Could that all be hitting a roadblock with Hickerson back!? Apparently not!

To set the record straight, Brian told the outlet:

“To clarify, I was enjoying a Miller ‘Latte’ [slang for Miller Lite], and Hayden was not drinking.”

That’s a relief! He further explained why it looked like the duo was having such a great time, adding:

“We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I’m a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved. Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship.”

The aspiring actor revealed the 31-year-old has been willing to work with him throughout his “recovery,” elaborating:

“We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That’s exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do.”

Wow! Hayden is definitely taking the high road in this situation — even despite her “loved ones concerns,” as an insider told E! News:

“Hayden is open to forgiving Brian and starting a new chapter, despite her loved ones concerns. Hayden has a huge heart and wants to see the best in everyone.”

The concerns are totally valid, though. Brian has a long road to recovery, especially since he was also sentenced to four years on probation and will be required to attend 52 domestic violence classes and pay a $500 fee. He also received a 5-year restraining order, according the District Attorney’s Office.

We’re truly hoping Hayden will be able to move past this dark time in her life despite the self-proclaimed abuser’s return. Especially considering he’s so open to talking to the media about their reunion.

