Heath Ledger’s Ex Heather Graham Shares Rare Photos Of Them As A Couple

Heath Ledger passed away 13 years ago, but his memory is still as vivid as ever.

In the streaming era, it’s easier than ever was to keep the legacy of a deceased actor alive, and Heath’s catalogue is particularly beloved. He continues to make a huge impression on audiences, whether it’s the iconic bleachers scene in 10 Things I Hate About You, his groundbreaking role in Brokeback Mountain, or the performance that won him a posthumous Oscar — and possibly the definitive depiction of the Joker in a long line of actors who have attempted it — in The Dark Knight Rises.

But he doesn’t just survive on screen; he also survives in the memory of those who knew him personally and loved him. One of those people is Heather Graham, who dated the Australian native for about a year in 2001. The pair met in Prague while Heath was filming A Knight’s Tale and Heather was filming the horror movie From Hell. On Tuesday, just a couple weeks after the anniversary of his sudden passing on January 22, 2008, the Twin Peaks alum shared some sweet throwbacks from that period on Instagram. Two of the photos feature the young couple together, and one depicts a shirtless Heath, solo, with an old camera. Heather captioned the post:

“Going through my photos I found these. Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person.”

What a touching tribute. We appreciate Heather sharing a little bit of her memory with us — and we’ll be keeping Heath in our own memories, as well.

[Image via FayesVision/John Farr/WENN]