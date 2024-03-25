Kristin Cavallari Thinks Boyfriend Mark Estes Looks Like Heath Ledger -- Do You See It??

Does Kristin Cavallari’s BF have a celebrity doppelgänger??

Over the weekend, The Hills alum was spotted leaving dinner at Sugarfish in Beverly Hills with her 24-year-old heartthrob Mark Estes. The two looked happy as can be as they held hands — but far more innerestingly is the guy Kristin said her man looks like!

In paparazzi footage obtained by TMZ, the 37-year-old can be heard agreeing with the cameraman that Mark looks like Heath Ledger! Apparently it’s been a thing on her Instagram, with commenters pointing out the young hunk’s resemblance the late great film star!

The wild part?… We kind of see it! Take a look at these side-by-side pics of the late actor and Mark and tell us you don’t!

The similarities are definitely there! The eyes, the mouth, the jaw… Okayyy, Kristin!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram & John Saint-Hilaire/WENN]