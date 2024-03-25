Got A Tip?

Kristin Cavallari Thinks Boyfriend Mark Estes Looks Like Heath Ledger -- Do YOU See It??

Does Kristin Cavallari’s BF have a celebrity doppelgänger??

Over the weekend, The Hills alum was spotted leaving dinner at Sugarfish in Beverly Hills with her 24-year-old heartthrob Mark Estes. The two looked happy as can be as they held hands — but far more innerestingly is the guy Kristin said her man looks like!

In paparazzi footage obtained by TMZ, the 37-year-old can be heard agreeing with the cameraman that Mark looks like Heath Ledger! Apparently it’s been a thing on her Instagram, with commenters pointing out the young hunk’s resemblance the late great film star!

The wild part?… We kind of see it! Take a look at these side-by-side pics of the late actor and Mark and tell us you don’t!

Mark Estes Looks Like Heath Ledger?!
(c) Kristin Cavallari/Instagram & Sony Pictures Releasing/YouTube

The similarities are definitely there! The eyes, the mouth, the jaw… Okayyy, Kristin!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram & John Saint-Hilaire/WENN]

Mar 25, 2024

