Hot Ones Host Sean Evans’ Porn Star Ex Replaces Him With 'Better Bald Man' In New Video

Sean Evans’ porn star ex is getting back at him… With another bald man!

As we’ve been following, the Hot Ones host made headlines as his new relationship with a porn star named Melissa Stratton went public over the weekend. But while he may love hot wings, it seems he couldn’t take the heat of publicly dating a porn star. Or maybe he got the idea she was clout-chasing by publicizing their romance? In any case, he took extreme measures — and DUMPED her on Valentine’s Day! But she’s not letting him have the upper hand for long…

On Thursday, the adult film star took to Instagram to share a video with a new and improved bald man… Fellow porn star Johnny Sins! While riding shotgun in his car blasting Young Mu$ty’s song titled after the male performer, Melissa took aim at the YouTube star. She captioned the post:

“It’s ok I’ve got a better bald man to get spicy with @mosttalentedbaldman”

LOLz! Well, can you blame a girl for capitalizing on all this attention?? She also posted the vid to her story, adding the caption:

“Maybe I’m ready for that parody after all”

She not-so-subtly included the flame and chicken drumstick emoji, potentially alluding to a Hot Ones porn parody in her future with Johnny starring as Sean. That sure would be something! The post came shortly after she shared the TMZ post breaking the news of her and Sean’s split, over which she wrote:

“Ok, well happy Valentine’s Day to me”

