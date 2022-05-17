Like Mother, Like Daughter! Heidi Klum's 18-Year-Old Daughter Stuns In 'Mama's Dress' For Prom -- LOOK!

Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is truly taking after Momma!

The 18-year-old just reused her mother’s old red carpet dress for prom — and recreated the America’s Got Talent judge’s entire look from an event in 1998, including a new hairdo! In photos posted to Instagram on Monday, Leni shared:

“Prom night in mamas dress.”

She looked elegant AF in a little black dress and simple silver jewelry. Most notably, she switched up her hair for a bold new brunette look, exactly like the supermodel did back in ‘98 when she wore the dress for HBO’s Comic Relief VIII event at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. How cool!

Related: Bella Hadid Shuts Down Claims She ‘Blacked Out’ Due To Met Gala Corset!

The 48-year-old definitely approved of her mini-me’s prom night outfit since she left a heart emoji in the comments. Take a look:

Stunning!!

You can catch a glimpse of Heidi’s original look at 1:15:23 (below).

They could be twins! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & VOGUE Germany/YouTube]