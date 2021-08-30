Heidi Klum’s Daughter Follows In Her Footsteps! Watch Leni Smile At Mom From The Dolce & Gabbana Runway!

Like mother, like daughter!

Heidi Klum is one of the most famous models in the world, so it’s no surprise that her daughter Leni Klum is beginning her own runway career. Over the weekend, the 17-year-old walked in Dolce & Gabbana‘s Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy, and momma was there front row to support the budding fashion star.

The Project Runway alum posted several photos and videos from the event, starting from the very beginning as the models arrived on gondolas. She also posted a few clips from the runway, one with the caption “Proud Mom” and another where she caught her daughter grinning from afar with the caption:

“The smile when she sees mom @leniklum”

Awww!

Pal Sara Foster also got a shot of the 48-year-old with Leni in the background. Heidi posted that as well, writing:

“Happy @sarafoster Thank you for capturing this moment.”

She rounded out her posts from the show with a repost of an up-close pic from Vogue Runway with the caption:

“You look stunning @leniklum @dolcegabbana Alta Moda show .”

Elsewhere on the America’s Got Talent judge’s IG Story, she shared footage of Jennifer Hudson giving an opera performance, as well as the rainstorm that ended the show. As the star-studded audience fled the precipitation, she joked:

“We love the drama, yes?”

We certainly do — and we love this adorable mother-daughter matching moment! What an incredible way to celebrate the beginning of Leni’s career!

[Image via Leni Klum/Instagram]