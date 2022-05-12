Bella Hadid Shuts Down Claims That She 'Blacked Out' Due To Her Met Gala Corset!

Bella Hadid is setting the record straight about whether or not she passed out from her Met Gala ensemble!

The 25-year-old model sparked headlines when she spoke with editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine back on May 4 about her stunning all-black look for the annual charity event. In case you missed it, Bella teamed up with Riccardo Tisci for Burberry to create a gown for the Gilded Age theme at this year’s Met Gala, complete with a leather corset, sheer lace tights, and mesh gloves with lace detailing. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Bella looked fierce and absolutely stunning that night! But during her interview with Ottenberg, she had commented that she “blacked out” at one point when asked “how sucked in and unbreathing are you on the red carpet” or if she was “giving ease.” The fashion icon said at the time:

“I literally like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs. I don’t think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening.”

Naturally, her remarks created some concern amongst fans as they thought she meant that she actually “blacked out” as a result of her corset being too tight. So when her comments went viral, Bella later took to her Instagram Stories to clarify it was a joke about her anxiety and that her look from Burberry did not cause her to pass out. Alongside a screenshot of an article including her Interview Magazine statement, she wrote on Wednesday:

“I want to make something very clear … This is not at all what I [meant to] say. I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet. I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that [you] barely remember it! I should have said that.”

In fact, Bella insisted in the post that while “corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/hard on the lungs,” the leather bodysuit she wore to the event “fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.” That’s good to hear!

