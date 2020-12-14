Heidi Klum Posts Adorable Family Selfie & Heartfelt Congratulations On Daughter's First Vogue Cover Shoot!

We’re seeing double….

On Sunday, Heidi Klum shared a stunning bathroom selfie (above) with her mother and daughter Leni, 16, as they embarked on their first Vogue Germany cover shoot together. The youngest of the women had been shielded from the public eye until now, her mama telling People:

“I always thought she was too young…But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

And the America’s Got Talent judge has been nothing but supportive since her daughter decided to start her modeling career. The 47-year-old wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing:

“I’m so proud of you. And it’s not because you’ve chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are my little mini me. And I’m so happy for you, that you now know who YOU are.”

Adorbs!

The 16-year-old certainly hasn’t had it easy on the home front, as her mother’s turbulent love story has caused fluctuating father figures in her life. Despite the complications of breakups, divorce, and adoptions, Klum thinks Leni is stronger than ever, acknowledging:

“None of it harmed you. On the contrary: you are a self-possessed young woman, works hard for your goals. And even more important… you are a really cool person, with your heart in the right place.”

AH-mazing! How cool that Leni’s grandmother got to witness the milestone moment, too!

