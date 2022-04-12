Teen Allegedly Strangled His Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About Grades

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Nevada teenager has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a teacher.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officials had been called to a local high school last week on a report that the unidentified 16-year-old had injured a female teacher. When police arrived at the school, they found the faculty member being treated by medical personnel for “multiple injuries.”

After investigating the scene, the department’s sexual assault section found that the teacher was in her classroom when the student reportedly came to her to discuss his grades. The suspect then allegedly “got violent and began punching the victim” at one point, according to police, before strangling her “until she lost consciousness.”

Following the incident, the alleged perpetrator reportedly left the classroom, and the teacher was later found by another school employee. The teacher, whose identity has also not been released, was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Video: Ezra Miller Dances Wildly At Bar Weeks After Arrest

Police said the student was identified during the investigation, then was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery.

Police didn’t reveal the name of the school in their statement; however, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara confirmed the incident went down at the Eldorado High School in a note sent out to employees. The statement, obtained by People, read:

“The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority. I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery. As I have said previously, ‘Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.'”

Meanwhile, Eldorado High School Principal Christina Brockett echoed the same sentiment in a letter to parents, writing:

“I want the Eldorado family to know that this is an isolated incident. The suspect was arrested, thanks to the quick work of CCSD Police. Eldorado is an amazing school with students and staff who are here to support each other. While it will take time, we will work through this and emerge a stronger Sundevil family.”

Anyone with information connected to the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421.

[Image via KTNV]