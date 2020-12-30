OMG Even Hilaria & Alec Baldwin's Wedding Was Spanish Themed -- Inspired By Hilaria's 'Culture'!

After the s**tstorm that has been the past 12 months, full of true horrors and tragedies, we’re happy to end 2020 discussing the hilari-ous case of Hilaria Baldwin. And despite Alec Baldwin’s wishes for everyone to ignore the bizarre drama, it appears we’re just getting started!

As we reported, the yoga instructor was accused of misrepresenting her Spanish heritage over the past decade, with critics compiling evidence that the 36-year-old has been faking her accent and falsely claiming she grew up in Mallorca, while she was actually born and raised in Massachusetts, where classmates remember her having no accent whatsoever.

Yes, Hilaria (born Hillary Thomas-Hayward) has been accused of Rachel Dolezal-ing her life — and while it’s not clear whether her famous husband was in on it, we can say that gurl was committed to this act. Case in point: the fact that her star-studded wedding to the 30 Rock star was Spanish themed!

According to DailyMail.com, the 2012 ceremony — which was attended by the likes of Tina Fey and Woody Allen — was decked out with tributes to Hilaria’s claimed homeland. The bride wore a mantilla-inspired veil, cooled herself with a flamenco hand fan, and demanded that the nuptial readings were in both English and Spanish.

That wasn’t all: the couple exchanged wedding bands that had the inscription “somos un buen equipo” (meaning “we are a good team” in English) and danced their first dance to Contigo by Luis Miguel.

Hilaria previously revealed that she walked down the aisle to the song Ave Maria, explaining it’s one of her favorite Spanish-language songs — even though the song actually is Latin. Speaking to People at the time, Hilaria claimed of her wedding:

“I liked that I brought in a bit of my culture.”

Spain was also honored when Alec proposed to Hilaria just three months earlier in the Hamptons, as she told Extra TV that the actor chose Montauk as a proposal destination because it was “as close as he could get to Spain, to my family.”

Her *muy* Spanish family, according to Hilaria. Later that year, the Boston native told Vanity Fair España that her family couldn’t understand how to pronounce her new last name. The translated article states:

“For now, she confesses, she has enough with learning to spell her new last name. ‘I had to repeat it to my family three times: Baldddwinnn. And the third time they said Oh, we already know who it is! Why didn’t you pronounce it right the first time?’”

Reminder, her family is from Massachusetts!

Yes, the picture the mother-of-five painted of her parents is much different than the reality. Although the couple retired to Spain in 2011, her mother, Dr. Kathryn Hayward, is a fourth-generation Massachusetts resident, while her father’s family has lived in the US since before the American Revolution.

Hilaria admitted to altering some details about her life in an awkward video over the weekend, telling fans that her real name is Hillary, she was born in Boston, she only spent “some of” her childhood in Spain, and confessed that she is “a white girl.” Earlier this year, however, the influencer claimed she moved to New York from Spain in 2003 to attend New York University.

For his part, Alec defended his wife in an Instagram video, saying:

“The majority of what’s been said, and — again, I don’t want to enumerate what those things are — is false. And some of it’s so spectacularly false.”

But, of course, the overwhelming amount of evidence says otherwise.

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Can Hilaria’s career survive this scandal? Share your thoughts (below).

