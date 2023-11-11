You Won't Believe The NSFW Birthday Card Hilary Duff's Daughter Got Her!

Hilary Duff‘s daughter caught her off guard with this HIGHlarious birthday card!

On Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Lizzie McGuire alum opened up about her birthday back in September — and a very interesting choice of gift from her 5-year-old daughter Banks.

While speaking to Seth Meyers, she said her hubby Matthew Koma told her:

“[Matthew] said ‘Banks got you the best birthday card.’ And I was like, ‘oh my god.'”

She went on to say thankfully the card didn’t include her “worst nightmare” — which would be glitter or confetti — but it instead included something much more memorable. She said:

“I was expecting it to sing to me or something. And I was really surprised.”

Then, on the screen, the host showed a photo from Hilary’s Instagram which showcased the card. Banks can’t yet read, so the card was truly a spectacle, saying “Happy Birthday D**khead” across the front. See for yourself (below):

Wow! What a birthday card to receive from your 5-year-old! LOLz!

The How I Met Your Father alum went on to say her husband was nearby grinning as he watched the whole scene unfold, while she herself was trying to contain her laughter. Banks was super proud of herself for picking out a card for her momma! They couldn’t ruin that moment for her — even if she was calling her a d**khead…

Watch the full interview (below):

Yeah, Banks will definitely be hearing about this for the rest of her life! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube/Hilary Duff/Instagram]