Hotel Guest Woken By Night Manager SUCKING ON HIS TOES!

Hotel from hell!

A Texas man was in for more than he bargained for after he checked into a Nashville, Tennessee hotel for a work event in March — and ended up becoming the victim of a twisted employee’s fantasy.

Peter Brennan checked into the Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel two months ago, believing his room to be safe and secure — as one should while staying at such a highly rated hotel. However, on March 30, Peter’s sense of security was flipped on its head when his personal privacy and safety were violated by one of the very people who was supposed to be keeping him safe. He opened up about the situation to local outlet WTVF last week, saying:

“I awoke to a gentleman, an employee of the Hilton, assaulting me.”

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 52-year-old David Neal, a night manager at the hotel, made himself a key and entered the room unbeknownst to Peter at around 5:00 a.m. — and began sucking on his toes.

Peter recalled of the horrifying moment:

“Instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. ‘Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?’ I could see he was wearing a uniform, he had his name tag on. He was talking to me but not giving me any substantive answers.”

Peter quickly called hotel security, who according to him, were sadly of little help. So that’s when he got the police involved.

The hotel manager was detained and questioned, and according to the MNPD, he “admitted that he entered the room but claimed he did so due to the smell of smoke and that he was checking on the victim.” However, the police department added:

“He did not report this issue to security nor were there any other reports about a smell of smoke in the hotel. When asked where room key was, Neal said he threw it away. The room key was not recovered.”

Apparently, this wasn’t Neal’s first run in with the law, either, as Peter’s attorney, Michael Fisher explained:

“We found multiple crimes — felonies, prison time, court decisions.”

Peter has since filed a lawsuit against Neal and the hotel, in which he claims that the night manager must have cloned his room key before entering “without knocking or announcing himself.” The legal filings say Peter “did not consent” before Neal began to “sexually assault Mr. Brennan with his mouth including simulating fellatio on Mr. Brennan’s feet.” Ick!

Neal currently remains in jail on aggravated burglary and assault charges on a $27,000 bond. Peter told WTVF following the traumatic event:

“I’m having problems sleeping frankly, I’m going through some PTSD, talking to a therapist. I still don’t really feel safe in my own home.”

He also told WKRN Monday:

“All my life you just have that sense of security, and that sense of peace, right? It’s not like you’re camping and you have to kind of keep one eye open. You have that security that’s yours, and when you close your eyes, you feel like you’re safe and you’re protected and it was a complete violation. I was just so, so shocked … it was almost like a dream, a sort of nightmare. It just didn’t make sense. Why is this person touching me?”

The hotel location is apparently independently owned, according to Hilton. The local manager addressed the situation in a statement, saying:

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

What an absolutely WILD story. How scary! We hope that with time, Peter can regain his feeling of security and overcome his PTSD. And we hope to see justice served!

