Holly Madison Reveals Disgusting 'Makeshift Lube' Situation At Playboy Mansion!

Holly Madison and the rest of the Girls Next Door had some weird times indeed at the Playboy Mansion.

The former Playboy bunny has spoken out about the worst things she saw at the Mansion. But on Monday, she spoke to People about the weirdest things she ever saw while living at Hugh Hefner‘s legendary pad. The 43-year-old was with Hef from 2001 to 2008 — that’s seven long years of jaw-dropping hedonism for her to process. But apparently the so-called “makeshift” lube situation at the Holmby Hills home back in the day takes the cake as the biggest head-scratcher!

Related: Here’s Why Holly Madison Won’t Talk ‘Dieting Or Weight’ With Her Kids

When the mag asked Madison about her most bizarre mansion memory, the Girls Next Level podcast host first quipped that the tennis court was used way more often for thrusting than for volleying:

“People were out on the tennis court doing the deed.”

Funny! But not very weird. In fact, we half-expect that kind of thing happens on every mansion’s tennis court! LOLz!! When it comes to truly weird s**t, though, lube was the lasting issue. Holly explained how it was EVERYWHERE around the property, and always assorted on trays so as to be ready to use at any time. But it wasn’t just regular ol’ K-Y Jelly, either! There were apparently some SUPER strange products offered up as lube:

“They would have these trays everywhere, like in every bathroom, out on the tennis courts, by the pool, and it would be a tray with Kleenex, Pepto Bismol, Vaseline, baby oil, sunscreen — any kind of makeshift lube. It was weird.”

Sunscreen?! As lube?! To be used down there?? If you’ve ever gotten it in your eye by accident… OUCH!!! Also, uhhh, what’s the Pepto Bismol for, exactly?! That’s for bathroom issues, not bedroom ones! LOLz!

Funny enough, the persistence presence of the bright pink medicine confused Holly right from her very first day in the mansion. Madison told the mag how she and podcasting partner Bridget Marquardt have never been able to figure out the story behind Pepto’s presence:

“I was talking about it on the podcast. I’m like, ‘What is the Pepto Bismol for? Is that hangovers?'”

LOLz!

Watch the full clip (below):

Hey, look, when you’re living at the Playboy Mansion, you’ve got to stay lubricated. We get it! But sunscreen? Pepto Bismol? We’re honestly not sure what to make of that! What about U, Perezcious readers?! Thoughts??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]