Transgender Porn Star Holly Parker Found Dead At 30, Police Investigating

A popular transgender porn star and OnlyFans performer has died at just 30 years old.

According to reports, Holly Parker (above) was found dead on Monday in Kokomo, Indiana. Her close friend and fellow adult performer, Brooke Zanell, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing:

“It is with greatest sorrow and devastation that I her sister, inform you the world … yesterday we lost @TheHollyParker. My right-hand man, the bread to my butter, my singing partner, my travel companion, my baby sister has left this earth. Omg it’s just too much for me.”

The Sun reports that a cause of death has yet to be revealed as investigations continue.

Related: Dwight Howard’s Baby Momma Killed By Broken Toilet, According To Lawsuit

After the news broke, fans and friends alike took to social media to pay tribute to the blonde beauty, who starred in her first X-rated film back in 2014, three years before undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Drag performer Eris Jolie mourned the loss of her friend on Instagram, describing Holly as a “beautiful trans woman, talented dancer, creative musician and model.”

Kristel Penn, the creative and editorial director of Grooby — an LA-based trans online adult entertainment production company — remembered Parker for her “vibrant energy,” telling Adult Video News:

“I met Holly years ago when she came to visit L.A.. We hit it off online beforehand and would chat on occasion, so it felt like meeting an old friend when we finally met in person. Sparky [Snakeden] and I took her out and I remember just how much fun the three of us had together that night. She always brought that same vibrant energy to every TEAs she attended. She and Brooke would bounce around the party like little pixies—it always made me smile. She will certainly be missed.”

Grooby Steven, a college of Kristel’s, shared a tribute to Holly as well, tweeting:

“So sad to hear of Holly Parker’s death… She always seemed so full of life… RIP Holly”

Per AVN, Holly appeared in more than 30 adult films, including Transsexual Babysitters 27 and a Brady Bunch spoof titled The Tranny Bunch. In 2018, she turned away from professional films and moved to OnlyFans, where she shared adult content with subscribers.

Zanell later revealed that Holly will be cremated in Indiana. She set up a fundraiser on Facebook to help transport the ashes back to her mom, who resides in Washington state.

Our hearts go out to Holly’s loved ones.

[Image via Twitter]