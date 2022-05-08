Tom Parker’s Wife Recalls How She Told Their 2-Year-Old Daughter The Singer Was Dying

The widow of Tom Parker opened up about the heartbreaking moment she had to tell her young children their father was dying.

As you may know, The Wanted singer was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020 and had been open about her terminal cancer on social media over the last couple of years. While Tom shared he was in “stable” condition a year later, he sadly passed away back in March. Kelsey wrote on Instagram at the time:

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

So tragic…

Related: Ashley Judd Pens Heartbreaking Essay On Spending Mother’s Day Alone After Naomi Judd’s Death

During an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, Kelsey recalled the moment she shared with their two children that their dad was going to die soon. The 32-year-old noted that while their 19-month old son Bodhi has no understanding of what happened, their 2-year-old daughter Aurelia has been really “confused” by everything at this time:

“I’ve been really honest, I’ve taken advice, Bodhi is only 19 months old and he has no clue. With Aurelia, it was really difficult and she was really confused. I did say to her he wouldn’t be coming home from the hospice, and on the Wednesday when he did die, I was leaving to go to the hospice, and I just said to her, ‘I’ve got to go to make sure the angels take daddy. This is the advice I got – to be honest. I said, ‘Dad’s dead, and he’s not coming back.’ So she’s still trying to digest that.”

Kelsey revealed that her daughter asks every day if “daddy’s at an appointment,” even wondering:

“So is daddy really not coming?”

As the family attempts to “digest” this painful loss, the momma admitted that Aurelia was even “very worried” when she left to appear on Loose Women:

“So today I’ve said, ‘I’m going on TV today, and we are going to talk about daddy because everyone needs to remember daddy.’”

Just incredibly heartbreaking. However, Kelsey said that she has remained strong for her two little ones no matter how devastated she is right now, noting to viewers that she gets her strength “from within.”

We can imagine this has not been an easy time for Kelsey or her kids. We are keeping them in our thoughts as they continue to mourn Tom.

[Image via Loose Women/YouTube. Kelsey Parker/Instagram]