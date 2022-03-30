The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead At 33 Following Brain Cancer Battle

We’re afraid we have terrible news.

Tom Parker passed away Wednesday morning following a nearly two-year battle with a terminal brain tumor. He was just 33.

The Wanted singer leaves behind his wife Kelsey Parker and their children Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 1. Confirming the devastating news, Kelsey took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the musician died earlier in the day, writing:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.”

Such a heartbreaking loss…

Kelsey also included a black-and-white shot of her husband as well as a family photo, continuing:

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ”

Tom’s beloved boy band, The Wanted — made up of Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, and Jay McGuinness — also released a joint statement sending their condolences to Parker’s family and mourning the death of their “brother,” saying:

“Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022”

Devastating.

Tom first revealed he had been diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, sharing with followers that he was already “undergoing treatment” in hopes of beating what doctors described as the “worst-case scenario.” He managed to savor every last moment with his family and friends, including the birth of his son, by undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions at a treatment facility in Spain, according to The Sun.

In November, Parker happily revealed that he was in “stable” condition and that the tumor was “under control.” Over the last few weeks, he was been able to join his band during their UK tour. He made a special appearance at the end of multiple concerts while sitting on a throne surrounded by his fellow boy banders. Take a look:

How special…

Last week, Tom also announced that he has written a book about his cancer battle, telling fans that he hopes it will serve as inspiration about “finding hope in whatever situation” they may be in, he explained:

“My book is not about dying: It’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what.”

It is expected to be released on July 21, though it is unclear if that date will change following this devastating news. We’re sure it will be an emotional look at his life and health battle. We can’t wait to read it.

Sending love to all of Tom’s friends and family as they grieve his loss, especially his wife and young children. May he rest in peace.

