How Prince William Feels About New Meghan & Harry Book That Paints His Wife As 'Cold'!

Don’t expect Prince William to address the claims coming out of Omid Scobie’s new book! Any feelings he has about the revelations from the royal author, he seems to be keeping it to himself right now.

As Perezcious readers may know, Endgame does not paint the royal family in the best light. The bombshell book touches on every sore point for the royals — how Prince Harry was kept in the dark about Queen Elizabeth’s declining health in the hours before her death, how The Firm chose to “ignore” the Black Lives Matter movement. Heck, Scobie (or his sources at least) even describe Princess Catherine as “cold if she doesn’t like someone” — and make it clear she NEVER liked Meghan Markle! And this only scratches the surface of the scathing details about the royal family that have made headlines over the past few weeks!

How does the royal family feel about the latest book about their lives? Prince William seems to be over it! While the Prince of Wales “isn’t surprised” the excerpts have made waves lately, he doesn’t plan on joining the public conversation over them! A source for Us Weekly explained that William refuses “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives” about the family by speaking out:

“He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy.”

They add he does have feelings about it though:

“He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy.”

The insider then noted that William is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama surrounding the book and his family. Unfortunately for him, the prince will have to continue to deal with the fallout from these types of explosive books about the royal family, especially if Meghan ends up releasing her own memoir in the future.

