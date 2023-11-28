Royal Racist NAMED In Dutch Version Of Omid Scobie's New Book Endgame!

OMG! This is an insane f**k up!

Royal biographer Omid Scobie‘s new book Endgame has been pulled from shelves in Holland — this on the very same day it was officially released! Why? Because the Dutch translation revealed who the infamous royal racist is! WHAT?

Let’s back up for a second. You remember how Meghan Markle claimed in 2021 that there was a royal racist among Prince Harry’s family? While chatting with Oprah Winfrey, she claimed an unnamed person wondered how dark Prince Archie’s skin tone was going to be before he was born. Then, in Endgame, the royal expert revealed there were actually TWO alleged racists in the royal household! Also? The writer said he knows who the culprits are, but legally he couldn’t say any more than that.

But, um, it appears somebody HAS said more! Per DailyMail.com, a page taken from a review copy of the book, which was sent to Dutch journalists, contains the person’s identity!

The shocking reveal was dropped when Omid was referencing letters between Meghan and King Charles III that were written in 2021 and discussed the racism allegations. It was the Suits alum who allegedly named the individuals involved in the “conversations” about her growing family, the book read:

“But in those private letters [the identity] was confirmed: ….”

However, the outlet redacted the name in question.

Just when we thought we were going to finally learn the name of the royal racist! We got any Dutch readers out there?! We need a copy of this book STAT! LOLz!

FWIW, it does not appear as though anyone has published the name yet. That said, Page Six reported Dutch media members who saw the book allege it matches claims of previous royal biographies — suggesting the royal named may have been Charles! Uh-oh!!

As for how in the world this happened?? A spokesman for the embattled publisher, Xander Publishers, confirmed they got a last-minute order to stop sales of the book, telling the outlet:

“You are right but I can’t talk about the details. We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold and that is what we have done.”

They also said they had “just now” received the memo, adding:

“We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be. You should speak to the US agent.”

In a statement from the publisher via Independent, they said the book is on hold “temporarily,” acknowledging:

“[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

An error??

This is a bit more than a silly little typo! We mean, Omid was very clear about why he couldn’t name-drop the person in the original text (because of legal reasons), so how did the Dutch version suddenly come up with a name?!? Someone must have misinterpreted hints in the book, right? Or just went with their own wild guess? Whatever happened, this is MESSY AF! And that royal is just lucky Daily Mail decided not to publish their moniker!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

