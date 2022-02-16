Prince Charles’ Charity Under Investigation Over Alleged Cash-For-Honours Scheme

It’s one scandal after another for the Royal Family these days.

Prince Andrew recently settled his sexual assault lawsuit out of court, avoiding the further embarrassment of a trial (though the shameful situation will likely keep him out of public life for good). Now, his older brother Prince Charles is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct perpetrated by his charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

The Metropolitan Police announced an investigation into the charity under “the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.” In a press release, they explained:

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national. The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.”

The statement continued:

“Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents. These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.”

A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation told People:

“It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

No arrests have been made in the case, but in September, the charity’s chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down after Mail on Sunday published a letter in which he appeared to promise citizenship and honors in exchange for a donation from ​​Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. (A similar circumstance regarding Russian banker Dmitry Leus, another donor reportedly seeking British citizenship, has also raised suspicions.)

Fawcett’s 2017 letter read:

“In light of the ongoing and most recent generosity of His Excellency … I am happy to confirm to you, in confidence, that we are willing and happy to support and contribute to the application for Citizenship. … I can further confirm that we are willing to make [an] application to increase His Excellency’s honour from Honorary CBE to that of KBE in accordance with Her Majesty’s Honours Committee.”

A former Palace official told the Mail that “the loss of Mr Fawcett was ‘an earthquake'” to Charles; Fawcett had served as his valet before rising to lead The Prince’s Foundation, and was said to be the future King’s closest aide. However, a spokesperson for the 73-year-old claimed at the time that he had no knowledge of any misconduct, which they reiterated on Wednesday following the Met’s announcement of an investigation:

“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

Charles may indeed be totally ignorant of any funny business going on within his charity, but another controversy is the last thing he needs as he prepares to assume the role of England’s monarch. We’ll be very interest to see how this investigation plays out.

