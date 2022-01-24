Sex With Dogs?! The Most SHOCKING Hugh Hefner Accusations In Secrets Of Playboy!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The new Secrets of Playboy documentary is clearing all the skeletons out of Hugh Hefner’s closet.

The magazine mogul was always a controversial figure for his unconventional lifestyle, but over the years he cultivated a surprisingly sanitized image for a man who kept a harem of young women in his home. Still, for many it won’t come as a surprise to hear there was a dark side to the Playboy Mansion.

As we’ve been reporting, a lot of excerpts from the imminent Secrets of Playboy docuseries have painted a portrait of a more abusive, “cult-like,” and even criminal enterprise. The full series apparently has even more disturbing anecdotes. Dozens of Playboy bunnies were reportedly assaulted during their tenure, particularly at the Playboy clubs. Employees were specifically hired to entertain VIPs, as former Playmate Donna Speir describes:

“It was like they were pimping us out.”

Former “bunny mother” PJ Masten claims that as many as 40 to 50 women were assaulted (and frequently drugged) from the Playboy clubs, but they weren’t allowed to report any crimes or even take the victims to a hospital. She even admits to being part of the “cleanup crew,” which covered up assaults, overdoses, and even deaths.

Of course, all of this was seemingly sanctioned by Hef himself, who had extremely dark tendencies of his own. Former girlfriend Sondra Theodore, who dated the entrepreneur in the late 70s/early 80s, describes their sex life becoming increasingly wilder as time went on and his tastes became more shocking. According to The Daily Beast, Sondra speaks about his interest in snuff films and fascination with cult leader Charles Manson. Hef even “reportedly owned pre-murder tapes made at the Spahn Ranch.”

Perhaps most shocking was the treatment of animals as there was not one but two claims of bestiality at the mansion — and we aren’t talking about Playboy Bunnies. Sondra claims at one time to have walked in on Hef having sex with their dog! She said:

“I walked in on him with my dog and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked. He made it seem like it was just a one-time thing, and that he was just goofing off. But I never left him alone with my dog again.”

Not only that — Hef’s former valet, Stefan Tetenbaum, also claimed to have seen “sex with dogs” in the mansion. And Masten corroborated a shocking rumor that porn star Linda Lovelace was allegedly coerced into performing oral sex on a German shepherd. She recalled:

“All the guys were laughing when Linda got out of the limousine. She was drunk and drugged … They got her so messed up that they made her give the German shepherd oral sex. You wanna talk about depravity? This is despicable.”

Wow… That is so f**ked up if true.

Sondra and others also detailed Hef’s use of secret cameras and recordings of sex acts, which he seemingly kept for his own pleasure as well as for use as blackmail. His former security guard, Stefan Tetenbaum, says that devices were even used to spy on everyday employees at work:

“Every place had microphones and little cameras… we had to be very careful because we knew we were being monitored.”

Not only did he record his own sexual encounters (sometimes lying to women and telling them he had turned the camera off), but he also secretly recorded other celebrities and athletes who came to party at the mansion so that he could have power over them, per TMZ. It also allowed him to have power over his girlfriends; Holly Madison recalled wanting to leave the mansion but hesitating to do so because Hef had “a mountain of revenge porn waiting to come out.”

There are a LOT of other upsetting revelations — from the cult-like atmosphere of control and coercion, to using Playmates as drug mules, to secret “shadow mansions” where Playboy associates would lure and assault aspiring models. Overall, it seems like this docuseries is finally shining a light on a painful history that has gone unquestioned for too long.

Will you be tuning in, Perezcious readers? Secrets of Playboy premieres Monday night on A&E. Sound off with your take in the comments (below).

