Playboy's Surprising Response To Holly Madison's Claims The Mansion Was ‘Cult-Like’

Playboy has something to say about Holly Madison’s recent claims regarding her time living in the mansion — and their response may not be what you expect!

As you know, the 42-year-old former reality star has not been one to hold back about her experiences as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends for some time now. And in an upcoming A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, it was certainly no different as Holly opened up about how the Playboy mansion was “cult-like” as all of the women were supposed to view Hefner as a “really good guy” while he did treated them like property:

“The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as like this really good guy. And you started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media, he’s just a nice man.’”

She then confessed to feeling isolated from everything outside of the residence, explaining:

“Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Holly also shared that “the sex always happened kind of like, the same time, the same night” each week after the women went clubbing. Yeah… This is sounding very disturbing and cult-like to us. ICYMI, you can hear more of the accusations she made in the teaser (below):

Now, Playboy has addressed the allegations laid out by Holly in the docuseries’ first look and — shockingly — offered their “support” for The Girls Next Door star! The brand said in a lengthy statement to E! News on Thursday evening:

“Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy. We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount. The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences.”

They also noted that more than 80 percent of its current employees are female, adding that the company “will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today.” Playboy then concluded:

“We are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities.”

Wow! We love to see this willingness to take accountability. Not something you see from corporations every day. Did you expect Playboy to respond to Holly's recent accusations? Are you surprised by the company's support?

